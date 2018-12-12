Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi's latest dance video will blow your mind. In the video, which was shared by the Moroccan model-turned-actor on her on her official Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, the Dilbar Dilbar beauty looks extremely hot as she showcases her sexy dance moves and flaunts her hot curves at the same time!

Nora Fatehi become an Internet sensation after she featured in the recreated version of Dilbar

Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi’s latest dance video will blow your mind. In the video, which was shared by the Moroccan model-turned-actor on her on her official Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, the Dilbar Dilbar beauty looks extremely hot as she showcases her sexy dance moves and flaunts her hot curves at the same time! Nora Fatehi’s figure is to die for as she looks breathtakingly sexy in blue denim jeans and a sexy black crop top.

Nora Fatehi becomes an Internet sensation after she featured in the recreated version of Dilbar Dilbar in John Abraham’s latest film Satyameva Jayate and the song garnered more than 350 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube and also broke many records. Nora Fatehi then became a household name after her performance in Dilbar made her a sensation overnight. Nora Fatehi also participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the ninth season. Nora Fatehi entered the Indian film industry with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans which was her debut film. She has featured in item songs in films like Rocky Handsome, Stree, among many others.

Nora Fatehi has a huge fan base across the country and has a crazy fan following of 2.8 million on photo-sharing app Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More