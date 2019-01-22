Nora Fatehi came into recognition and limelight after appearing in the famous show Bigg Boss. Post to it, she continued to give a series of hit songs like Kamariya, Baby Marvake Maanegi, Dilbar and many more. In her recent uploads, the actor looks breathtaking in a side slit black yellow dress, check it out.

Nora Fatehi is best known for her hot dance moves and masters especially in belly dancing. Nora Fatehi excels in raising the temperature on the Internet and never misses a chance of spreading her magic on social media. Recently, the hottie took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pictures. In the photos, She is looking flamboyant in a black-yellow dress. She is dolled up in a stylish dress which includes an appealing crop top and side slit yellow skirt. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and never misses a chance of impressing her fans with her astonishing looks. She is currently winning millions of hearts on the Internet with her sassy and classy looks.

Nora Fatehi is counted among the hottest actors of the industry and has embarked her presence in the industry with her hot songs like Kamariya, Naah, Rock Tha Party, Baby Marvake Maanegi and many more. The hardworking is best known for giving various special performances in the film and sets the stage on fire with her sizzling moves. She did her Bollywood debut with the movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in the year 2014.

The allrounder has also tried her hands in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films as well like–Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochuni. Talking about the professional front, the actor will be seen next in Batla House and Bharat with Salman Khan. The actor majorly came into recognition and spotlight after appearing in Bigg Boss season 9 and was seen sharing a good bond with Prince Narula on the show.

