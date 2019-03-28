Nora Fatehi sexy photo: Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, who won millions of hearts with her stellar performance in the recreated version of iconic song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, has taken social media by storm with her latest airport look which is too hot to handle!

She is one of the most sensational dancers

Nora Fatehi sexy photo: Dilbar Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi has been raising the temperature on the Internet with hot and sexy photos as well as videos which keep doing rounds on the Internet. The dancing sensation, who is also a social media sensation, was snapped outside the Mumbai airport on Thursday, was looking stunning and sexy in a sultry white stylish crop top with black leggings. Her stylish sneakers and the classy glares are adding to her charm and sexy personality. The way Nora Fatehi is posing for the paparazzi is way too hot and the photo is being loved by fans all over the country!

Nora Fatehi became a dancing sensation after her phenomenal dance on Dilbar Dilbar song which is the revised version of 90s iconic song Dilbar starring former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen became one of the most popular and hit song of the year and has crossed more than 400 million views as well as likes on YouTube.

Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance moves in the song were loved by fans and that made her an overnight dancing sensation of the Hindi film industry. Nora Fatehi, the Moroccan Canadian origin dancer-actor is also a former Bigg Boss contestant.

She participated in the 9th season of the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. Nora Fatehi has featured in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries. She has featured in Hindi films like Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Crazy Cukkad Family, Mr.X, among a few others and has been seen in a special song for films like Johan Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate in which she appeared in Dilbar song, Kamariya song in Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree, among others.

She has also worked in regional films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, Sher, Loafer, Oopiri, Kayamkulam Kochuni, among several others. She will be next seen in Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer dance film Street Dancer, Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and John Abraham-starrer Batla House. She is one of the most sensational dancers in the Indin film fraternity and is also a social media star.

