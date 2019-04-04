Nora Fatehi sexy photo: Popular dancer-actor Nora Fatehi, who became a national crush after her breathtaking dance performance in Dilbar from John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate, has taken the Internet by storm after she posted a sexy photo in a white crop top on Instagram.

Nora Fatehi sexy photo: The dancing sensation of the nation and the Dilbar star, Nora Fatehi is the new sexy lady in Bollywood after her stunning dance performance on Satyameva Jayate’s hit song Dilbar, which is a revised version of iconic song Dilbar which was filmed on Sushmita Sen went viral on social media and garnered more than 400 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

The diva, who is known to be one of the finest dancers in the Hindi film industry, is also an Internet sensation. The Moroccan Canadian actor-dancer keeps posting stunning, sexy and sultry photos on her official Instagram account which set social media on fire. In the latest photo shared by the Dilbar sensation on Instagram on Thursday afternoon, Nora Fatehi looks sizzling in a sexy white crop top with blue denim shorts and is chilling next to the beach.

Her sexy and toned legs and the adorable expressions are to die for! Nora Fatehi’s picture has taken over the Internet and has gone viral on social media. She has a massive fan following on Instagram and her videos, as well as photos, set the Internet on fire.

Nora Fatehi, who has featured in several hit dance numbers such as Rock the party, Door Number, Dilbar, Kamariya, among several others will be next seen in John Abraham-starrer Batla House which is being helmed by Nikkhil Advani. She will also be seen in Bollywood megastar Salman Khan-starrer upcoming film Bharat which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Nora Fatehi is also a part of Varun Dhawan’s upcoming dance movie Street Dancer which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. She has a massive fan base on social media and is a phenomenal dancer as well.

