Nora Fatehi sexy photo: Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi, who made everyone fall in love with her sexy dance performance in Dilbar song has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy photos. Her latest picture in a black dress has taken social media by storm.

Nora Fatehi is one of the most talented dancers in the industry

Nora Fatehi sexy photo: Moroccan Canadian dancer-actor and Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi, who has been the talk of the town for her sexy dance videos and sultry photos on social media has been turning up the heat with her sizzling pictures as well as videos on the Internet. A fan club of the Dilbar Dilbar sensation on Monday shared her stunning photo in which Nora Fatehi is dressed in a sexy body-hugging black dress. Her sexy figure and curves are to die for and the picture has gone viral on social media. The red lip colour is making her look sexier.

Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Crazy Cukkad Family, Rocky Handsome, My Birthday Song, among a few others. She made her Telugu debut with Temper in which she starred in a special item song titled Ittage Rechchipodam and later appeared in many item songs in films like Kick 2, Sher, Loafer, Oopiri, Kayamkulam Kochuni, Stree, Satyamev Jayate, Baahubali: The Beginning, Double Barrel, Mr.X, among a few others. Nora Fatehi will be next seen in John Abraham-starrer Batka House which is being helmed by Nikkhil Advani and is slated to hit the big screen on August 15 this year.

Nora Fatehi will also be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat which will hit the silver screen on June 5 this year on the occasion of Eid. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Apart from Nora Fatehi, Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover in key roles.

Nora Fatehi is one of the finest dancers in Bollywood and her amazing and thriller performance in the recreated version Dilbar in John Abraham's movie Satyameva Jayate was highly applauded by fans as well as critics.

