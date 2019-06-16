Nora Fatehi sexy photos: Nora Fatehi has recently posted a new picture on Instagram that has taken Instagram by storm. In just a few hours, the picture has garnered over 1.1 million likes while the comment section is jampacked with the compliments for the beauty.

Nora Fatehi sexy photos: Nora Fatehi has finally found her niche in the B-town. The actor recently grabbed headlines as she will be shooting a romantic music video opposite Vicky Kaushal. Well, that’s not it! The diva has also got some A-listed pictures releasing this year in her kitty. Apart from making it massive in the Hindi film industry, Nora also rules Instagram. She is undoubtedly gorgeous and her fans on the photo-sharing platform get to witness a new side of her style almost every day.

An hour ago, the Dilbar fame shared this new picture through her Instagram profile and it is just unmissable. Donning this pretty black ensemble, Nora is sending her fans into a frenzy with her flawless looks. ” Giving you Addams family or Mona Lisa vibes?” the beauty has captioned the picture. In just a few hours, the picture has garnered over 1.1 million likes while the comment section is jampacked with the compliments for the beauty.

Here’s take a look at Nora Fatehi’s latest photo on Instagram:

Nora was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat which recently broke all the records at the box office. Apart from that, Nora will also be seen in Remo D’ Souza’s Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Looking at her social media following and popularity, we can bet that there is no going back for Nora. The Canadian beauty is ruling over the hearts of million Indians.

