Nora Fatehi sexy photos: The stunning diva recently took to her official Instagram account to flaunt her sexy curves in a red gown. Well, her 3.2 million fans were left awe-struck when the pictures from her first Moroccan Rachid show went viral on social media. The series of videos shared by Fatehi are more than enough for her fans to go crazy and excitingly wait for the episode to go on sir.

Nora Fatehi sexy photos: The gorgeous Moroccan beauty who made her acting debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, came to limelight after she gave a special appearance in Kick 2. The stunning diva whose Dilbar Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate made the industry go gaga over her sexy dance moves. Not just that, she even made a special appearance in song Kamariya which too was a hit. Flaunting her belly dancing in almost every song, Nora Fatehi is considered one of the most beautiful divas.

Not just Bollywood, she is also a budding Internet inspiration who never misses a chance to entertain her fanbase when it comes to updating them about her personal and professional life. The stunning diva recently took to her official Instagram account to flaunt her sexy curves in a red gown. Well, her 3.2 million fans were left awe-struck when the pictures from her first Moroccan Rachid show went viral on social media. The series of videos shared by Fatehi were more than enough for her fans to go crazy and excitingly wait for the episode to go on sir.

Take a look at the video shared by Nora Fatehi that has so far garnered over 232k likes:

Talking about her other projects, Nora Fatehi is all set to entertain her fans with John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Prakash Raj starrer Batla House. Apart from that, she will be seen essaying the role of Sophia in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. Both the films are expected to hit the theatres this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More