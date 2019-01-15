Nora Fatehi is one dancer who has created magic onscreen in the Bollywood industry lately. With a few dance numbers, the diva has already become a sensation. Check out the top 10 photos that prove the diva is too hot to be handled.

Nora Fatehi hot and sexy photos: Dilbar Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi has mesmerised the audience with her sizzling hot belly dance in the film Satyameva Jayate lately and after her stint in the film. the diva can to the limelight for her hotness quotient. Nora Fatehi has been offered more hot dance numbers in Bollywood after performing in the John Abraham film. The sexy dancer has also given a super energetic performance on the song Kamariya of the film Stree starring Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Moreover, Nora Fatehi is known to be an active social media user who keeps on entertaining her fans through her Insta feed. The diva is also in talks to star in the upcoming film of Varun Dhawan. It has bee reported that Nora will be featuring in the upcoming sequel of the ABCD franchise, i.e. ABCD 3 which is again going to be directed by ace dancer choreographer Remo D’Souza. Check out some of the most sexy photos of the diva given here.

10 photos that proves the diva is too hot to be handled:

