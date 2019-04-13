Nora Fatehi sexy photos: Bollywood's item queen Nora Fatehi is one of the most followed personalities on the internet today and the diva is known for her beauty and sexy belly dance. Nora has been seen in some of the big budgeted films in Bollywood and has also lent her voice to songs. Check out some of the most beautiful photos of Nora Fatehi here.

Nora has been seen in some of the big budgeted films in Bollywood such as Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham and Stree, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Raj Kumar Rao in the lead roles.

The diva has also lent her voice to songs, like Dilbar, a remake of the song from the film Satyameva Jayate where she performed. Nora Fatehi has entered the club of 4 million followers recently on Instagram. Nora was recently seen flaunting her amazing hip hop dance skills on the superhit song ‘Ride’ along with a friend which she shared o0n her official Instagram account. On the work front, Nora Fatehi will once again be seen in John Abraham’s upcoming film Batla House. The film went on floors on October 21 where Nora will be seen playing a key role. The film is being directed by Nikkhil.

Check out some of the most beautiful photos of Nora Fatehi here:

