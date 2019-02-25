Nora Fatehi video: Dilbar Dilbar dame Moroccan beauty, Nora Fatehi took to her official Instagram handle to share the latest hot video of her dancing with her fan while having something, which she wants her fans to guess. Well, in a hot pink tracksuit, the gorgeous lady stole our hearts and garnered over 721,820 views on Instagram.

Nora Fatehi sexy video: Dilbar Dilbar fame actor Nora Fatehi who barely misses an opportunity of making her fanbase go gaga with her belly dancing, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest video. In a pink tracksuit, Nora won millions of hearts with her free dancing form. The lady was eating something while dancing, which made her fans curious. Fatehi, in fact, wants her fans to guess what she was eating in the video which was captioned as Noriana and Marciana busting it down for the fans.

Manohari star is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Batla House starring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur. Apart from this, she will also appear in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Tabu starrer Bharat in which she will be essaying the role of Sophia. She will also star in Street Dancer which is the third instalment of Remo D’ Souza’s ABCD franchise. The dance thriller will star Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

If you missed watching the video that garnered over 721,820 views on Instagram, take a sneak peek to it here:

This is not the first time that the lady has treated her fans with a sexy, hot and sultry dance video. She is quite famous for flaunting her belly dancing social media via photo-sharing app, Instagram. Take a look at the dance videos of Nora Fatehi in which she is seen dancing to the beats of her superhit songs:

