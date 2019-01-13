Nora Fatehi sexy videos: Known to set the screens on fire with her dance moves, Nora Fatehi has received a pleasant surprise from her fans. As she continues to carve a space for herself in Bollywood, a new mashup video of Nora Fatehi's belly dance is going viral on social media. In the video, Nora can be seen dancing against the backdrop of the song Gali Gali from KGF, which is originally performed by Mouni Roy.

Compiling a bunch of her belly dance videos, the song playing the backdrop is none other than South Superstar Vijay-starrer KGF’s song Gali Gali. The song originally features telly turned Bollywood actor Mouni Roy dancing to the beats. Looking at the video, one cannot help but look at Nora Fatehi dance in absolute awe and wonder. No wonder, Nora is the reigning dance sensation of India and makes everyone go weak in the knees.

Have a look at the viral video here-

Taking her love for dance on an another level, Nora is all set to share the screen space with Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D’souza upcoming dance flick. Earlier this week, Varun Dhawan took to his official Twitter account to welcome Nora on-board.

Along with the dance flick, Nora Fatehi will also be seen in the much-anticipated upcoming film Bharat that is slated to hit the theatrical screens on Eid 2019. Bharat stars Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in prominent roles.

