Nora Fatehi sexy videos: The gorgeous Moroccan beauty who is all set to entertain her huge fan following by starring in Bharat, Batla House and Streed Dancer, took to her official Instagram handle to treat her fanbase with hot throwback video in which she is seen flaunting her sexy dance moves with choreographer, Rahul Dev.

Nora Fatehi sexy videos: She is a model, dancer and an actress. She is hot, sexy, gorgeous and of course beautiful. She is none other than Nora Fatehi. The stunning diva who made us all go gaga with her belly dancing in Dilbar Dilbar song which was the remix of Sushmita Sen’s Dilbar, has become the Internet sensation in such a time span. From her dance videos to those sizzling pictures, Fatehi’s fanbase barely is disappointed with her posts that receive love and praises in the form of hearts and jam-packed comment section.

Nora Fatehi on February 27, took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot throwback video in which she is seen flaunting her sultry dance moves with a friend, Rajit Dev. In a baby pink coloured crop top with green coloured track pants, Nora Fatehi stole millions of hearts with her latest Wine and Kotch dance hall routine. Well, her sleek ponytail, long dropping earrings and a navel piercing stole the limelight of Nora’s entire outfit. Overwhelmed to know that one year already passed, Fatehi’s special post for 3.5 million followers have crossed over 160,588 views on social media within hours of its upload.

If you missed watching these two videos of Nora Fatehi, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is all set to entertain her fanbase by starring more than a 5 minutes role in three upcoming big projects of Bollywood. She will be seen essaying the role of Sophia in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. Apart from Bharat, John Abraham’s Batla House and Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer, is also under her belt.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More