Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, who took the social media with a storm with her sensational dance moves on the song Dilbar, is all set to make her singing debut. Collaborating with Arabic rock band Fnaire, Nora is all set to charm her fans with her singing and dancing talent in Dilbar's Arabic version. Stating that it is a huge deal for India and Morocco, Nora said that it will be the first time that the two cultures will collaborate culturally and musically.

When it comes to raising temperatures with her sensational dance moves, trust no one but Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi. From songs like Naah, Baby Marwake Maanegi, Kamariya to her blockbuster song Dilbar, the diva has time and again proved to be one of the best dancers of the country. However, Nora is all set to take a big leap in her career with her debut as a singer.

Interestingly, Nora has collaborated with popular Arabic band Fnaire and has given giving her vocals for the Arabic version of hit song Dilbar. With this, the starlet does not only aims to impress her fans in India but also the Middle East. To make the project a reality, the popular band flew down to India to shoot for the special music video.

Sharing a video with the band on her official Instagram handle, Nora stated that as they are heading back to Morocco, she has to admit that this was a beautiful life changing experience. With this, she thanked them for being a part of her debut as a singer and trusting her vision. Dressed in a white tank top paired with grey bottoms and a matching jacket tied around her waist, Nora can be seen flaunting her uber-hot dance moves.

Speaking about the music video to a leading daily, Nora stated that it is a huge deal for India as well as Morocco as it the first time that they will be getting the two cultures together artistically and musically. Since her song Dilbar was such a huge hit internationally, they have recomposed and penned the song in Arabic and Moroccan and recorded her singing with the band.

With this, Nora revealed that she will also be producing the song. The Arabic version of the song will release on Tseries in the month of October.

