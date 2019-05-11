Bollywood beauties Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh have set social media on fire with their latest photos which were shared on the Internet on Saturday and have taken social media by storm!

Nora Fatehi, who became an overnight dancing sensation after her breathtaking belly dance on the revised version of Dilbar song in John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate looks adorable in a pink outfit as she heads for her dance rehearsals somewhere in the Mumbai suburbs.

Her sexy glares and the beautiful smile is to die for and the photo is breaking the Internet! Rakul Preet Singh, who will be soon seen in Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De, was snapped in Juhu, Mumbai, where she was seen dressed in a sexy blue jumpsuit and her smile and glow on her skin is too amazing!

The way she smiles at the camera is to die for! Rakul Preet Singh, who is best known for her work in the Tamil and Telugu films will be now seen in Bollywood films such as De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan.

She is known for her amazing work in the Tamil and Telugu films such as Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Venkatadri Express, among several others and is one of the most talented actresses in the industry who will now be seen many Bollywood films as well.

