The dazzling beauty, Nora Fatehi is one of the sexiest actor in Bollywood. The Moroccan-Canadian dancer gained a lot of fame from her dance moves on the remake of Sushmita Sen-starrer Dilbar. Nora never fails to astonish her fans with her gorgeous avatars and sizzling moves. Here's the latest Instagram video of her which has created a buzz on the social media.

The Moroccan beauty who shot to fame with her sizzling dance on the remake of chartbuster song Dilbar has yet again amazed everyone with her moves. The exquisite beauty can move like a swan and dance terrifically. After her belly dance performance in Dilbar, she has created a huge fan-following for her. This time too, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to post a video of her mimicking and dancing with her friend. In the video, the actor-dancer is looking extremely hot in a casual white tee with subtle makeup on.

Nora has a natural glow on her face and her cute expressions in this video will steal your heart away. The beauty made this video while she was stuck in the traffic of Mumbai. No doubt, both the ladies are killing it with their expressions but Nora still finds a way to capture all the thunder for her because of her attractive face.

Here’s the video:

Nora Fatehi raises the glam quotient every time she posts a photo of her.The style statement or the smooth hair, it all manages to captures gazes from the audience. Here’s the proof:

ALSO READ: South Indian star Kajal Aggarwal looks exquisite in her latest Instagram post, see photo

ALSO READ: Akshara Singh’s latest Bhojpuri song Shingar Hoi Naihar Me goes viral, see video

The actor made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’ and she even featured in the video of ‘My Birthday Song’. The born dancer did not constrict herself to Bollywood and also appeared in special songs of Telegu Film Industry like in the songs of the films Temper’, ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Kick 2’.

Moroccan-Canadian dancer also gained a lot of popularity from her participation in the 9th season of Big Boss, the biggest reality show. Currently, she is working as a host in MTV Dating in the Dark.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More