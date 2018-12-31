Dilbar girl, Nora Fatehi has created buzzes among all those who had not been her fan or to those who didn’t have the slightest idea who she was after her stint in the song in the film Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham in the lead role. The beautiful Nora Fatehi has made headlines for her dance moves and as well as her hot and sexy looks. Paparazzi has been going gaga over her performances. The dancer is also known to be very active on the social media platform. 

Nora has shared several photos on her official Instagram handle where she looks like a goddess. The sizzling dancer has also featured in another song ‘Kamariya’ in Bollywood film Stree, which is a horror comedy by genre and has also garnered millions of views on the video sharing platform YouTube. Check out some of the most sizzling photos and videos of the sensual dancer Nora Fatehi here.

 

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

#Repost thank u @missmalini with @get_repost ・・・ EXCLUSIVE: While we're still picking up our jaws off the floor thanks to @norafatehi's moves in the reprised version of Dilbar Dilbar, this gorgeous has actually collaborated with famous band @fnaire_official to create an Arabic version of the song! What's more? This boss babe has also produced the Arabic version of the song! PS: Is it me or does this first look remind you guys of Alisha Chinai's Made In India video? I can't wait to see what the Arabic moroccan version of the song will be like! What about you? – @pallavimanoj, Bollywood blogger ❤ Photo credits @mohamedsaadstudio Choreoghrapher @caesar2373 Jewellery @minerali_store Outfit by @suzan1304 Makeup hair @marcepedrozo @bling_entertainment @tseries.official Follow @missmalinibollywood for your filmy fix✨📹 . . . . . #NoraFatehi #DilbarDilbar #FirstLook #morocco #india #BollywoodActress #music #arabicsong #singer #new

