Nora Fatehi, who has become a sensation after her stint in the song "Dilbar Dilbar" in the film Satyameva Jayate, has ruled the internet with some of the most sizzling photos in 2018. The beautiful Nora is known for her sexy moves and belly dancing skills which has taken the internet by storm. Check out the best photos of Nora Fatehi of 2018 here.

Dilbar girl, Nora Fatehi has created buzzes among all those who had not been her fan or to those who didn’t have the slightest idea who she was after her stint in the song in the film Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham in the lead role. The beautiful Nora Fatehi has made headlines for her dance moves and as well as her hot and sexy looks. Paparazzi has been going gaga over her performances. The dancer is also known to be very active on the social media platform.

Nora has shared several photos on her official Instagram handle where she looks like a goddess. The sizzling dancer has also featured in another song ‘Kamariya’ in Bollywood film Stree, which is a horror comedy by genre and has also garnered millions of views on the video sharing platform YouTube. Check out some of the most sizzling photos and videos of the sensual dancer Nora Fatehi here.

