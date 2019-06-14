Nora Fatehi is currently gearing up to share the screens with Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in a romantic track. The song will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and will be shot on Shimla. In an interview, the hottie also revealed that it is not a dancing track but it is a performance oriented song.

Nora Fatehi is among the most talented actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her hot dance moves and sensational expressions. The actor garnered limelight after her Blockbuster hit song Dilbar from the film Satyameva Jayate. Nora Fatehi is among the top-rated actors who master the talent of making her fans go weak in the knees with her sizzling performances.

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D which is directed by Remo D’Souza. After completing her schedules, the actor will then commence with a new project with Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal. Reports suggest that both the hardworking actors will be sharing the screens on a romantic track which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and will be shot in Shimla.

In an interview, the hottie revealed that this project came to her after Dibar song. The track is very different as compared to her other songs. She further spilt the beans and said that the song is not a dancing track but it is a performance oriented song featuring a married couple and their chemistry.

The most interesting part about the song is, Nora will not be dancing in this track. The actor seems very excited for the song and will leave for Shimla on June 19 for a three-day schedule. Nora Fatehi did her Bollywood debut by featuring in Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans. The diva majorly gained limelight after her hit item numbers like Temper, Baahubali and Kick 2. Soon the actor will also feature in the film Batla House and will also perform an item number in Marjaavaan.

