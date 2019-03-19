Forget Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan is the new dancing star of Bollywood: Ever since making of Street Dancer starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor has started, we come across several videos showing the cast and crew of the film are actually having a lot of fun on the sets. A couple of days ago, it was the video of Nora Fatehi and Varun's twerk video that created abuzz online and now they have surprised fans with something new.

We all know that Nora Fatehi is an impeccable dancer and those who don’t watch Dilbar from the film Stree. The beauty left a mark on people’s hearts with her charm and exceptional moves. Well, the fact that she is a great dancer has provided her with numerous opportunities and her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan is evidence enough. Titled as Street Dancer, the film is directed by Remo D’Souza, and Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan are the new names that have been introduced to the Remo cult with the film.

Ever since the making of the film has started, we come across several videos showing the cast and crew of the film are actually having a lot of fun on the sets. A couple of days ago, it was the video of Nora and Varun’s twerk video that created abuzz online and now they have surprised fans with something new.

A new video that has been doing the rounds on several social media platform features Nora and Varun showcasing their dance moves. The two are having a major dance off and once again the fans have got to witness the magic Nora spreads every time she grooves her heart out.

Nora Fatehi rose to fame after she featured in Bigg Boss. Then she was seen in some dance video but it was Dilbar that added to her massive popularity.

On the other hand, Varun is all set for the release of his upcoming multi-starrer film, Kalank. The film also features Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 17, 2019, and has already taken the Internet by storm with its teaser.

On the Other hand, Street Dancer is still under production. The film was earlier speculated as another instalment to the ABCD series, however, teh reports were later dismissed by the makers. The film will star Shraddha Kapoor opposite Varun Dhawan in the key roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More