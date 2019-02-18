Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi is among the fashionistas, who drives her fans crazy with her stylish attires, hot photos and sultry dance moves. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram to share pictures of her training session with Varun Dhawan for the movie Street Dancer 3D, have a look at the picture

Nora Fatehi hot photos: Nora Fatehi is among the hottest diva’s who leaves no chance of setting the Internet on fire with dancing moves and sizzling pictures. The hottie quoted in one of her interviews that after sizzling 2018 with her sultry dance moves, she will buzz off the industry with her acting skill in the upcoming year. Following her quote, she is now all set to act opposite Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the movie Street Dancer 3D. Recently, the actor shared a crazy picture with her costar Varun Dhawan on Instagram. It seems the hardworking actors are much excited about the film and have already started with the training sessions for the film.

In the photo, she is dressed in casual, wearing a white cami top, meanwhile, Varun is wearing a t-shirt with lowers. Both of them are looking adorable, giving crazy expressions. It seems the dancing hottie will accelerate her year well with the movies like Bharat and Batla House and will showcase her new side to her eagerly waiting fans. Nora is among the most followed stars who keep fulfilling the expectations of her fans with her hot pictures and dancing videos and has about 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Some of her hit songs include Dilbar, Rock the Party, Kamariya and many more.

