Nora Fatehi: Nora Fatehi, who will be next seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D can be seen having fun with her teammates. Watch the Dilbar Dancer give out tips on how to survive the summer heat.

Nora Fatehi video: Known for her breathtaking dancing skills on an international level, Canadian born Nora Fatehi has made her mark in Bollywood not only because of her beauty but also for her talent as well. The model turned actress has delivered great performances in movies like Rocky Handsome, Bharat and Kick 2 among others.

The dancer was born to be in front of the camera and the clips that she posts on her Instagram page is proof of her love for the camera. Besides her amazing dance moves, Nora Fatehi is known to be a wonderfully fun person and for shooting spontaneous videos with her teammates.

Nora Fatehi recently shared a video of her having fun with her teammates on her Instagram handle. In the video, Nora can be seen giving solutions of how to beat the summer heat. The dancer is looking lovely in a white T-shirt and Black Addidas Pajama Pants.

She has captioned the video as “Life tips with Noriana 👌😌🤣 P.s cookie will never wear a sweater in a desert after this ever again lol #jokes #sarcasm @marcepedrozo @suzan1304” After watching this Video we must say, her sarcasm is completely on point. Watch the hilarious video here.

Hence proved Nora Fathehi is the queen of making funny videos. Just keep ’em coming, Nora.

Being busy most of the times shooting for a movie or item numbers, the actress who has recently finished the shooting of Street Dancer 3D is currently enjoying her alone time with her close friends.

Street dancer 3D, which is the sequel of ABCD 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fathi is set to hit the silver screen on January 24, 2020.

