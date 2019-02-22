Nora Fatehi Instagram videos: Dilbar fame star Nora Fatehi, who is all set to make you groove to the beats of her upcoming songs in the movie Street Dancers, wants you to caption her latest Instagram post. In red locks, the stunning diva is seen wearing a black coloured long dress. The gorgeous Moroccan beauty in the post is asking her followers to suggest caption so that she can post it.

Nora Fatehi Instagram videos: Red locks, black long jacket, sassy aviators, Nora Fatehi simply slayed her latest Instagram video in which she is seen walking for the video. Well, that’s not it! the way she got hit by the door was hilarious to watch. She even asked her millions of followers to caption the post by promising the fanbase to use the best caption on this post. Within hours of its upload, Nora’s latest Instagram video garnered over 403,719 views on social media.

With over 3.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Nora Fatehi barely misses an opportunity of making her followers go gaga with her sizzling pictures and belly dancing videos. The Moroccan beauty broke the Internet with her power-packed performance in John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate’s chartbuster song, Dilbar Dilbar. If you missed watching the latest post of Nora Fatehi, take a sneak peek to the video here that is jam-packed with funny caption suggestions from Nora fans.

Nora Fatehi is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Street Dancer starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelende and Shakti Mohan. The third instalment of Anybody Can Dance – ABCD film series, Street Dancer is helmed by Remo D’Souza and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza under the banners of T Series and Remo D’Souza Entertainment. The movie which is based on street dancing is all set to hit the theatres on November 8, this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More