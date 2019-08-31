Nora Fatehi's Saki Saki has started a trend to go with the recreational songs as the other dancers and dance crew go with it to recreate the dance style of the song, some of the famous YouTuber like Awez Darbar, Aadil Khan and the dance crew Team Naach also did it in their version of it to make it a belly fusion or hit it in a western-style.

The dancer- actress Nora Fatehi was back with another recreation of an old hit track, Saki Saki which featured Koena Mitra 15 years ago in it and made her an overnight star with the hit peppy song, Nora also made sure to set the temperature soar once again with a recreation song. Nowadays it has begun a trend to go with the recreational songs as the other dancers and dance crew go with it to recreate the dance style of the song, some of the famous YouTuber like Awez Darbar, Aadil Khan and the dance crew Team Naach also did it in their version of it to make it a belly fusion or hit it in a western style.

Nora’s Saki Saki is followed by the hit number Dilbar which was also a recreational song from Sushmita Sen’s original dance in the 1999 film Sirf Tum and Nora created magic after her Dilbar song, she even did the Arabic Dilbar version of it.

After Nora, many dancers stepped into O Saki Saki to remake the dance version of it, Awez Darbar did it with Nora Fatehi and Tulsi Kumar. The trio was looking amazing in the song and did some flattering moves. Nora was wearing a polka dot crop top with yellow boot cut pants and Tulsi Kumar was wearing a black silver bling top with black high waist pants which made her look even more beautiful in it.

Nora did the O Saki Saki with fire fans that were heavy and was much of risk while dancing but Nora did it like a professional and made her fans go crazy over it, she even said that it was no less than a dream for her to recreate the big hit track.

The new version had Neha Kumar and Tulsi Kumar in it and was from the film Batla House, the older cult version was from Musafir and starred Koena and Sanjay Dutt in it. The song also faced some controversy with it as Koena didn’t like the recreated version and tweeted about it that the new version is a mess and she even said that it was a cult but was amazed with Nora in it and her dance moves, she complained about the makers of the song and about the visuals but praised the original song’s composer Vishal-Shekhar, Sunidhi to wonderfully composing it but the controversy came to an end when Bhushan Kumar the co-producer of Batla House spoke about it that Vishal-Shekhar were still involved and were credited as the composers of the song.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App