Nora Fatehi latest video: The gorgeous Moroccan beauty who made us all go gaga with her belly dancing in Dilbar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another hilarious video. Well, the stunning beauty in red locks, white and silver coloured sweatshirt, is seen annoying her friend in the car who is trying to have a serious conversation with her.

Nora Fatehi latest video: Dilbar Dilbar fame dancer, Nora Fatehi once again set the Internet ablaze by posting her hilarious video on Instagram. The gorgeous diva who is often spotted flaunting her sexy dance moves on reality shows, movies and photo-sharing app, is seen entertaining her 3.6 million followers with another video which starts with her saying, “hacked by Nora Fatehi.” Irritating her friend by repeating whatever he is heard saying in the tiny clip, Nora Fatehi captioned her post by asking her fans why is she like this. In fact, the lady further asked her fans to tag their friends whom they love annoying.

Talking about her upcoming movies, Nora Fatehi who was recently noted saying that her followers will see her in the Bollywood movies for more than 5 minutes, this year, will star in Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Sonam Bajwa starrer Street Dancer 3D. Apart from this, she will also feature in John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House.

If you missed watching Nora Fatehi’s latest funny video which has crossed over 754,137 views on Instagram, take a look at it here:

According to sources, Nora Fatehi will be seen showing off her dance moves in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat which is likely to hit the theatres on June 5, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More