Nora Fatehi Instagram photos: Dilbar actress Nora Fatehi shared yet another beautiful photo of hers on her official Instagram page on Thursday, January 17. In the photo, she rocked in a white-colored off shoulder top. While her makeup in the photo was subtle and depicted elegance.

Her dancing skills were also visible in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2016, in which she participated as a contestant

Nora Fatehi Instagram photos: The current hottest diva of Bollywood Nora Fatehi, who has garnered a lot of attention following her sizzling performance in Dilbar song, is here with another beautiful photo on her official Instagram page. The hottie on Thursday, January 17, uploaded a photo, in which she was seen wearing a white off-shouldered top, which had blue embroidery on it. Just like always, her make up was classy as it depicted grace and elegance in the photo.

Coming back to Nora’s spectacular skills, not just a dancer, she is also an expert of various languages, though her first language is English. She can also speak Hindi, Arabic and French, isn’t that super cool? The best of many worlds! Yes, that’s precisely Nora. Her dancing skills were also visible in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2016, in which she participated as a contestant, but did not win the dance reality show. Before becoming a part of big projects in Bollywood, she was seen in a Telugu film titled Sher.

The cutie was also a contestant in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 9. She entered the house on the 58th day but was evicted on the 84th day. Following her participation in Television, she gained much limelight and now has a massive fan following not just on social media but among other stars as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More