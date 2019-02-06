The model turned actress and dancer stunned the fans in her pink dress at the midnight birthday bash on February 5. The Canadian dancer and model will be seen in the upcoming film directed and produced by Remo D'Souza titled Street Dancer 3D featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Nora Fatehi, a Canadian model, actress, dancer and TV host is all pepped up to make a dazzling appearance in her upcoming Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D. The actress had a birthday bash when she turned 27 on February 5 midnight. She threw a grand party to welcome her 27th birthday with open arms.

The party was attended by her co-star Varun Dhawan along with other celebrities which include Pooja Hegde, Elli Avram, Atul Kasbekar, Abhishek Kapoor, Raghu Ram, Karishma Tanna and Sunil Grover among others. The actress was also trolled by the media for wearing the same silk dress that was worn by Hina Khan on her birthday.

The actress cum dancer has won all the hearts with her sexy moves in the video song Dilbar from the movie Satyamev Jayate and in the song Kamariya from the movie Stree.

Along with Street Dancer 3D, Fatehi will be seen acting in movies like the John Abraham-starrer Batla Housen and Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

Varun Dhawan paired a white tee with blue jeans to attend the birthday bash of his Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi on Tuesday. Mohenjodaroactress Pooja Hegde posed for the paps while attending Nora Fatehi’s birthday bash on Tuesday. Former Bigg Boss contestant and Mickey Virus actress Elli AvrRam posed for the paps while attending Nora Fatehi’s birthday bash on Tuesday. Sanju actress Karishma Tanna looked gorgeous in an olive green silk-dress at Nora Fatehi’s birthday bash on February 5.

