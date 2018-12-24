Nora Fatehi hot dance video: She is hot, she is sexy, she is an actor, she is a dancer. Well, she is one of hottest Canadian dancer, model and star our Bollywood industry is blessed with. Flaunting her curves like a diva, the gorgeous lady simply made herself look stunning in the famous song Naah Goriye sung by Hardy Sandhu.

Nora Fatehi hot dance video: She is hot, she is sexy, she is an actor, she is a dancer. Well, she is one of hottest Canadian dancer, model and star our Bollywood industry is blessed with. The Internet sensation, Nora Fatehi never misses a chance to make her huge fan following go insane with her killer dance moves. The gorgeous lady who came to limelight after her Naah Goriye, set the internet on fire with her sexy skills on John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate song, Dilbar Dilbar.

Flaunting her curves like a diva, the gorgeous lady simply made herself look stunning in the famous song Naah Goriye. Sung by Punjabi heartthrobe Hardy Sandhu, Naah Goriye is one of the hit chartbusters of 2017. We all know how acive Nora Fatehi on social media is, but her huge fan following on photo-sharing app never miss a chance to make their star feel the love. Nora's fan page took to its account to share her sexy dance moves from the song, Naah Goriye.

On the work front, the gorgeous diva who began her acting career with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bollywood project, Batla House. The stunning lady will also star in Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Nikhil Advani, Batla House starring Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and John Abraham will hit the theatres on August 15, next year. While, Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will release on June 9, 2019.

