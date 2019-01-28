Nora Fatehi sexy videos: The bold and beautiful Nora Fatehi posted a dance video on her official Instagram page lately, in which she was seen doing some really hot dance moves on the Arabic version of her item song named Dilbar. Surely, those were really sexy moves and had to shared with her fans and followers.

Earlier the hottie uploaded a photo, in which she was seen wearing a black top and very classy mustard pants. The background and the perfect light in the backdrop just added more uniqueness and classiness to the photo. We all love Nora for being so generous with her fans and followers.

In the below post, the hottie is seen dancing again on another sizzling track. Her killer performance on the Dilbar song has given her tremendous success.

And her YouTube videos have been loved by so many people. No wonder, she is a very passionate woman and too determinate when it comes to work and professional life.

To all those who know less about her, the diva enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram page, with followers in millions. Thanks to her super sexy dance moves and flawless body and of course acting skills.

The beaut is also counted as the hottest actresses of the Bollywood, though Nora hails from Canada, she very proudly considers herself as an Indian and perhaps that is why she she admired by so many Indian followers.

