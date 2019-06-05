Nora Fethi sexy photo: Bollywood dancing sensation Nora Fatehi, who has impressed everyone with her spectacular dance in Salman Khan's Bharat, has taken over the Internet with her latest Instagram photos.

Recently, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi shared two of her pictures on Instagram in which she is standing on the shore of a beach. The widespread beach with its crystal clear water just completes the picture. Nora is wearing a backless white gown with net sleeves. The gown has a floral print which adds to her serenity. She completed her look with curls, minimal make-up and accessories. Nora kills people with her curves and sexy looks. Nora has over 4.7 million followers and her photos and videos often go viral.

Fatehi is a Canadian dancer, model, actress and singer who has made her appearance in Hindi films. In 2015, Nora participated in the 9th season of the reality television show Bigg Boss. she was a wild card entrant and got evicted on Day 84. In 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Nora had a special appearance in the song Kamariya of the horror-comedy Stree. Bollywood film Satyamev Jayate was a shift in Nora’s life in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar. The song crossed 20 million views on YouTube on the first day of its release.

It was the first Hindi song which crossed such numbers in India. After Dilbar, Nora Fatehi is seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial ‘Bharat’ that released today on the occasion of Eid. In the movie, she appeared as Sophia. Despite having English as her first language Nora easily essays her roles in Hindi films. Fatehi has even appeared in item numbers for movies such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.

Nora moves mass with her every appearance. Nora is a Bollywood sensation, who kick-started her career as a dance spot. Now, she has started featuring roles in movies. Bharat has added the number of fans to her list.

