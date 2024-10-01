Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
‘Nosferatu’ Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp Stars In Intense Horror Drama

The trailer immerses viewers in a world where Depp's character finds herself captivated by the eerie presence of a vampire.

‘Nosferatu’ Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp Stars In Intense Horror Drama

In an intriguing revelation for horror enthusiasts, Focus Features has unveiled the extended second trailer for ‘Nosferatu’, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers.

Set to release on December 25, 2024, the film stars Lily-Rose Depp as a young woman ensnared in a web of obsession with a vampire portrayed by Bill Skarsgard.

The trailer immerses viewers in a world where Depp’s character finds herself captivated by the eerie presence of the vampire. “I’d never been so happy,” she expresses, tears of zeal streaming down her face, as ominous shadows of Skarsgard’s character flit past doorways and windows, hinting at the horror that ensues.

Written and directed by Eggers, known for his previous works such as ‘The Lighthouse’, ‘Nosferatu’ delves into a dark narrative exploring the relationship between a haunted young woman and her sinister suitor, according to Deadline.

MUST READ | Julia Roberts To Receive Honorary Cesar Award In Paris

This film marks Eggers’ second collaboration with Focus Features, following the success of his Viking epic ‘The Northman’, which garnered USD 70 million at the global box office, according to Deadline.

The impressive cast of ‘Nosferatu’ also features Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe, who has a history with the Nosferatu lore, having earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in ‘Shadow of the Vampire’ (2000).

With Universal International managing its overseas distribution, ‘Nosferatu’ is positioned as one of the year’s most anticipated releases.
According to Deadline, the film’s production team includes Eggers alongside Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, Jeff Robinov, and John Graham.

As excitement builds around this gothic horror tale, Focus Features is also gearing up for a series of upcoming releases, including ‘Touch’ and ‘Conclave’. As anticipation swells for ‘Nosferatu’, audiences are left to ponder the thin line between love and horror, encapsulated in the haunting visuals and emotional depth of the trailer.

ALSO READ | Sunny Deol Announces ‘Border 2’, to Return as Fauji after 27 years

(With inputs from ANI)

