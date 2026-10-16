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Home > Entertainment News > Not ‘A Big Fat Cheque’, But Here’s How Yami Gautam Got Paid For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

Not ‘A Big Fat Cheque’, But Here’s How Yami Gautam Got Paid For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

Yami Gautam has responded to reports that she received a hefty fee for her cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor revealed what she considered her real “fees” for appearing in husband Aditya Dhar’s film.

Yami Gautam (Image: Instagram)
Yami Gautam (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 12:07 IST

Yami Gautam’s brief appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have surprised audiences, but the actor says the experience meant far more to her than a reported hefty payment. During a conversation with Madhuri Dixit on the upcoming episode of Kon Honaar Crorepati, Yami addressed claims that she received a “big fat cheque” for her cameo in the Aditya Dhar directorial. A promotional clip from the show, shared on SonyLIV’s official Instagram page, features Madhuri praising the film before asking Yami about her appearance. The host wanted to know whether Yami was paid for the role or whether her filmmaker husband had simply asked her to be part of the project.

Responding to the question, Yami said, “I read somewhere that I got a very big fat cheque for the cameo and I was like what is this? But I think some things are priceless.” She then explained that Aditya had asked her to join the film for good luck and to “steal the frame”. For Yami, the opportunity to work under her husband’s direction was itself the reward.

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“It was so fun. To get directed by one of the finest directors was my fees,” she added.

Her comments challenge the narrative surrounding the reported cheque, while making clear how she valued the experience. However, Yami did not disclose specific contractual payment details, so her remarks should not be taken as confirmation that she received no remuneration.

What Was Yami Gautam’s Role In Dhurandhar 2?

Yami made a short but notable appearance as Shazia Bano in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Her character is introduced as a nurse but is revealed to be an undercover Indian agent operating in Pakistan. The appearance added another connection between the film and Yami’s earlier work in projects featuring intelligence operations and national security themes. Given the limited screen time, her appearance also became a talking point among viewers who recognised her during the sequence.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor, among others. The sequel continues the story established in the 2025 film Dhurandhar, combining espionage, criminal networks and cross-border conflict. Yami’s latest comments offer a glimpse into the personal side of the cameo. Rather than focusing on the financial speculation, she spoke about the enjoyment of working with Aditya and being directed by him.

Yami Gautam Is Promoting Nayyi Navelli

Yami made the revelation while appearing in the promotional material for Kon Honaar Crorepati, where she is set to interact with host Madhuri Dixit. The actor is also promoting her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli, directed by Balaji Mohan. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, the horror comedy features Yami alongside Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha and Sunita Rajwar. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

While Yami’s cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge was brief, her explanation of what the opportunity meant to her has brought renewed attention to the appearance—and to the distinction between a reported cheque and what an actor personally considers priceless.

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Not ‘A Big Fat Cheque’, But Here’s How Yami Gautam Got Paid For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2
Tags: Aditya DharBollywoodKon Honaar CrorepatiNayyi Navelliranveer singhyami gautam

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Not ‘A Big Fat Cheque’, But Here’s How Yami Gautam Got Paid For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

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Not ‘A Big Fat Cheque’, But Here’s How Yami Gautam Got Paid For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

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Not ‘A Big Fat Cheque’, But Here’s How Yami Gautam Got Paid For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2
Not ‘A Big Fat Cheque’, But Here’s How Yami Gautam Got Paid For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2
Not ‘A Big Fat Cheque’, But Here’s How Yami Gautam Got Paid For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2
Not ‘A Big Fat Cheque’, But Here’s How Yami Gautam Got Paid For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2
Not ‘A Big Fat Cheque’, But Here’s How Yami Gautam Got Paid For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

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