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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Not A Porn Site’: Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhirami Venkatachalam Hits Out At Instagram Subscribers Over Inappropriate Demands

‘Not A Porn Site’: Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhirami Venkatachalam Hits Out At Instagram Subscribers Over Inappropriate Demands

Actress Abhirami Venkatachalam has called out certain Instagram subscribers for making inappropriate demands and displaying unacceptable behaviour. She clarified that her page was created to showcase her creativity and share artistic photos that have not been posted elsewhere.

Abhirami Venkatachalam (Photo: imdb)
Abhirami Venkatachalam (Photo: imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 9, 2026 11:45:22 IST

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‘Not A Porn Site’: Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhirami Venkatachalam Hits Out At Instagram Subscribers Over Inappropriate Demands

Actress Abhirami Venkatachalam has called out certain Instagram subscribers for making inappropriate demands and displaying unacceptable behaviour. She clarified that her page was created to showcase her creativity and share artistic photos that have not been posted elsewhere. Addressing those expecting explicit content, she urged them to unsubscribe.

Abhirami’s statement

‘Dear subscribers, I sincerely thank all those who support me with love. I started this for posting unique artistic shots of mine, which generally I have never posted or experimented before. If anyone here is expecting me to stand naked just because of the subscription, you are most welcome to unsubscribe. Telling me what to post is not what I am here for. I am here to share my creativity. People who look at it aesthetically are most welcome to share their thoughts. This is not a porn site,’ Abhirami wrote on her Instagram story.

Abhirami made her film debut with NOTA in 2018 and went on to earn recognition for her role in Nerkonda Paarvai, alongside Ajith Kumar. Her Instagram subscription is priced at Rs 399 per month, and it has attracted around 700 subscribers so far.

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A multifaceted talent in the Indian entertainment industry, Abhirami Venkatachalam is known as an accomplished actress, model, and classical dancer. Primarily active in the Tamil film and television space, she has carved a niche for herself with her striking screen presence and bold, unapologetic persona.

Abhirami’s Journey

Abhirami’s journey began with a deep-rooted passion for the arts. A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, she toned her skills at the prestigious Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai. This classical background provided the poise and discipline that would later define her modeling career. In 2017, she achieved a major milestone by winning the Miss Tamil Nadu title, a victory that served as her springboard into the world of glamour and acting.

Career Breakthroughs

While she made her acting debut in the 2018 political thriller NOTA, it was her performance in the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai that brought her critical acclaim. Starring alongside superstar Ajith Kumar, she played a pivotal role in the legal drama, which dealt with sensitive themes of consent and women’s rights.

Her career isn’t limited to the silver screen. Abhirami has been a prominent face in the digital and television space, appearing in:
Reality TV: She became a household name following her stint on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 and later returned for Bigg Boss Ultimate.
Web Series: She has starred in popular digital projects like Iru Dhuruvam and Ctrl Alt Del.
Television: She currently plays a leading role in the Zee Tamil serial Ninaithen Vandhai.

Abhirami’s Voice Against Trolling

In recent years, Abhirami has become equally famous for her bold stance against online harassment. In April 2026, she made headlines for her firm response to critics regarding her Instagram subscription service. Emphasizing that her platform is a space for artistic expression and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, she shut down inappropriate expectations from followers, reinforcing her image as a woman who stands her ground.

ALSO READ:  Online Viral MMS Scandals Of Hollywood Actresses, Filmmakers And Producers Targeted

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‘Not A Porn Site’: Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhirami Venkatachalam Hits Out At Instagram Subscribers Over Inappropriate Demands

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‘Not A Porn Site’: Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhirami Venkatachalam Hits Out At Instagram Subscribers Over Inappropriate Demands

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‘Not A Porn Site’: Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhirami Venkatachalam Hits Out At Instagram Subscribers Over Inappropriate Demands
‘Not A Porn Site’: Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhirami Venkatachalam Hits Out At Instagram Subscribers Over Inappropriate Demands
‘Not A Porn Site’: Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhirami Venkatachalam Hits Out At Instagram Subscribers Over Inappropriate Demands
‘Not A Porn Site’: Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhirami Venkatachalam Hits Out At Instagram Subscribers Over Inappropriate Demands

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