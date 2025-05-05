The situation escalated when Sonu linked the confrontation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which drew further criticism online.

National Award-winning playback singer Sonu Nigam recently landed in controversy after a video from his Bengaluru concert went viral. In the clip, Sonu is seen addressing a fan who demanded that he sing only in Kannada, allegedly in a rude manner.

The situation escalated when Sonu linked the confrontation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which drew further criticism online.

Following public outrage, Bengaluru Rural Police issued a notice to the singer within a week. An FIR was filed against him at Avlahalli Police Station based on a complaint by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV).

Sonu Nigam Responds with a Detailed Statement

Sonu Nigam has now addressed the issue through a heartfelt note posted on social media.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Namaskara, I have always showered love on the Kannada language, culture, music, and people—not just in Karnataka but around the world,” he wrote. The singer emphasized his deep respect for Kannada songs, stating he often performs over an hour of Kannada music at Karnataka-based concerts.

Numerous videos on social media, he added, stand as proof of this.

Sonu Nigam: Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation

In his statement, Sonu also highlighted that he would not tolerate public humiliation.

“I’m 51 years old. I won’t accept being disrespected by someone young enough to be my son—especially in the name of language. Kannada is my second language professionally,” he stated.

He recounted how the incident took place right after his first song, and despite his efforts to calm the situation, the hecklers continued to disrupt the show.

“Every artist has a setlist. My technicians and musicians rely on it. Yet some were intent on causing chaos. Tell me—who is truly at fault?” Sonu questioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

“I’m a Patriot, Not a Divider,” Says Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam also stressed his stand against divisive behavior based on language, caste, or religion.

“As a patriot, I detest hate mongering of any kind—especially after the tragedy in Pahalgam. I had to respond. And when I did, thousands of students and teachers applauded,” he said.

He noted that he went on to sing in Kannada for more than an hour after the incident, all of which is publicly available online.

Sonu Nigam Puts Trust in Karnataka’s Law and Citizens

Concluding his note, Sonu expressed faith in the people and authorities of Karnataka. “I will accept the people’s judgment with humility. I respect and trust the police and legal system in Karnataka and will cooperate fully. The love I’ve received from the state is divine, and I will continue to cherish it—regardless of the outcome,” he wrote.