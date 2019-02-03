Hina Khan sexy video: The gorgeous lady who made all her haters go gaga with her amazing performance as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii 2, recently set the Internet on fire with her Khadi outfit and bob-cut look. Well, thats not it! We got a sneak peek to a clip of Khan enjoying panipurri on Instagram.

Hina Khan sexy photo: She hot, she is sexy, she is the epitome of beauty! Well, she is Hina Khan who needs no introduction. Her stunning photos and mind blowing videos on social media is a proof that the lady is definitely a perfect one to hold a tag of style icon. The gorgeous diva never misses a chance to update fans when it comes to her upcoming projects. All those Instagram posts of Hina Khan are all that her fans die for.

Recently, one of Hina Khan’s fanpage took to her official Instagram account to share her beautiful close up in which the gorgeous diva is seen wearing a hot red coloured lipstick. Well, thats not it! A perfect high bun and a silver coloured dropping earrings, is perfectly complimenting her look. With over 20.7k followers on social media, Hina Khan’s latest Instagram photo shared by her follower rrealhinakhan fanpage, has surely set the Internet on fire. Take a look at the stunning picture of Hina Khan:

Just like every girl, Hina Khan loves having Pani Puri. The cute video Khan enjoying golgappe, is definitely a must watch!

Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has proved all her haters wrong after being accused of passing mean comments in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 11. Be it her tiff with Shilpa Shinde or always taking her stand come what may, Hina Khan not only garnered millions of fans but was also in limelight for all wrong reasons.

