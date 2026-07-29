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Home > Entertainment News > Not Bigg Boss 20; Salman Khan Could Be Seen On This Reality Show First

Not Bigg Boss 20; Salman Khan Could Be Seen On This Reality Show First

While fans eagerly await the return of Bigg Boss 20 in September, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will make his first reality TV appearance of the season on Prime Video's Alliance. The actor is set to step into the house for a special cameo to boost the morale of his brother, Sohail Khan, following Seema Sajdeh's emotional exit.

Salman Khan, (Photo: X)
Salman Khan, (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 16:51 IST

While fans across the country are waiting for Salman Khan to return with Bigg Boss 20 this September but the wait for the fans to see the superstar on a television reality show might come to an end sooner than expected. If the latest media reports are to be believed, then Salman Khan could make an appearance on Prime Video’s ongoing reality series Alliance very soon.

It is to note that Salman Khan’s younger brother Sohail Khan is inside the Alliance headquarters as a contestant and he recently went through a very emotional setback on the show.

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What brings Salman Khan to the sets of Alliance?

With so much excitement in the game on Alliance coming to a boil, Seema Sajdeh, who was a wildcard competitor on the show, bid goodbye to the show after facing an elimination challenge where Kushal Tandon could have either sent Seema or Daisy Shah away. But since Seema wanted Kushal to vote her out of the game, she was voted out of the house, leaving Sohail heartbroken.

“Salman is expected to spend around an hour inside the headquarters to meet Sohail,” Pinkvilla reported. The brief visit aims to reignite Sohail’s competitive drive and offer crucial family support as the competition enters its gruelling final leg.

Why is Seema Sajdeh’s departure shifting the game?

Seema expressed her frustration with Sohail’s passive approach towards the cutthroat dynamics of the game before quitting. The contestants had betrayed many agreements that they had made with Sohail through the process of re-grouping, making both Sohail and Seema outcasts without any strategy.

Whereas Daisy Shah had voluntarily surrendered her position in order to make sure Sohail survived a previous vote, Seema’s sacrifice was a lesson for Sohail to learn from. The industry experts think that even Salman’s short presence in the show will make Sohail leave his defensive approach and become more aggressive.

How does this fit into Salman Khan’s packed screen schedule?

For those keeping track of Salman’s work in television, this cameo comes as an unexpected injection of reality TV glamour before Bigg Boss 20. Preparations for the special 20th season of Bigg Boss have already commenced with auditions being conducted, but filming isn’t expected to begin until September 21.

Amidst filming scenes for his forthcoming movie releases, as well as preparing for his annual stint as host, a visit from Salman to Alliance is sure to generate much buzz in the world of television.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Amid Backlash: ‘Discipline Isn’t A Choice’ – WATCH

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Not Bigg Boss 20; Salman Khan Could Be Seen On This Reality Show First
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