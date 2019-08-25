Rumors are making rounds that Anushka Sharma too has been approached by the makers to play the leading role. After Zero, this will be Anushka Sharma's first project.

Satte Pe Satta remake: The blockbuster movie starring Amitabh Bachchan in lead role is set to be remade but what’s the question which everyone has in mind is who will be able to do justice to the Satte Pe Satta Remake. It was earlier reported that Deepika Padukone had been approached for the role in the film but as per new reports, Anushka Sharma too has been asked for the role but the actor is yet to give a nod.

After Zero, this will be her first project as she had taken a break due to the failure of Shah Ruk Khan starrer. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, no other actress has been approached for Hema Malini’s role. Whereas for Amitabh Bachchan’s role, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar have been approached. The official announcement is yet to be made but the fans are already very excited just by the news of Amitabh Bachchan starrer remake.

Farah Khan will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the remake and as per rumors the Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan remake will star many stars. It is speculated that Hritik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have been approached for a major role however they have denied these speculations and have straight away called it a rumour.

Check out some of the songs of Satte Pe Satta iconic songs here:

Satte Pe Satta is one of the much-awaited movies of the year and with speculations being rife, the remake has already started grabbing headlines. The lead actor announcement will be made soon, check out the earlier version of Satte Pe Satta remake here:

