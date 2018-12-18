One of the most popular and successful filmmakers of Bollywood, Imtiaz Ali has given us many love stories that have hit us hard. It is sad but true that even after having such a unique storyline and direction, his movie Tamasha failed at the box-office. A part of the audience felt really connected to the story of the movie and made it one of the all-time favourites. But, not many of these fans know that Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Tara in the movie, was not the first choice for the role. The makers actually wanted it to be Anushka Sharma.

One of the most popular and successful filmmakers of Bollywood, Imtiaz Ali has given us many love stories that have hit us hard. It is sad but true that even after having such a unique storyline and direction, his movie Tamasha failed at the box-office. The movie was quite underrated but for some people, it created a magic that is still alive. Starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead cast, the movie showcased them as Tara and Ved.

A part of the audience felt really connected to the story of the movie and made it one of the all-time favourites. But, not many of these fans know that Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Tara in the movie, was not the first choice for the role. Yes! Shocked, isn’t it? Imtiaz Ali had first approached Anushka Sharma for the movie to play the lead character of Tara but apparently, she rejected the offer saying that she did not find the role meaty enough.

In one of the media interaction that happened in the year 2016, Anushka Sharma opened up on this and said that she wanted a magical experience with Imtiaz Ali as he is an amazing director but she did not think that Tamasha was going to be that glorious experience for her. She also said that Imitiaz is a very honest persona and you can be frank with him, to tell the truth.

Well, we really loved the chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor but with Anushka Sharma, it would have been a completely different affair. Meanwhile, Anushka will soon be seen on the silver screen romancing Shahrukh Khan in the upcoming movie Zero.

