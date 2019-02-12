Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D in London, has been signed opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. Shraddha was also the leading lady of the Baaghi series in its first instalment, which was followed by Disha Patani in the second instalment. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to kickstart the shooting of the film from May-end.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has been finalised as the leading lady of Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. The official announcement has been made by the makers of the film on Tuesday morning. Earlier, Shraddha was a part of the first instalment of the film while Disha Patani took over in the second instalment. Before commencing the shoot for Baaghi 3, Shraddha will wrap up her upcoming projects like Saaho, Street Dancer and Chhichhore.

The leading duo is expected to kickstart the shooting schedule by May-end. In the film, Shraddha will be seen in a fierce avatar and also has an action sequence centred around her character. Reports add that Baaghi 3 will be shot in various locations worldwide as the climax of the film is speculated to witness Tiger either saving a city or to be shot over a desert.

The Baaghi series has turned out to be a massive success for Tiger Shroff. Both the instalments of the film crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and established Tiger as a leading action hero of Bollywood.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Street Dancer alongside Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi in London. Post which, she will commence the shooting of Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the upcoming film Student of the year 3 alongside Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. He will also be seen in a film alongside

