Monday, February 17, 2025
  • Not Hollywood Or Bollywood But This Chinese Film Has Broken Box Office Records Worldwide; Find Out Which

The Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 is making waves globally, earning widespread praise from audiences. Directed by Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi, the film has set a new benchmark by becoming the first Chinese movie to surpass 10 billion yuan (approximately $1.37 billion) in global earnings, including presales.

The Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 is making waves globally, earning widespread praise from audiences. Directed by Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi, the film has set a new benchmark by becoming the first Chinese movie to surpass 10 billion yuan (approximately $1.37 billion) in global earnings, including presales. According to the ticketing platform Maoyan, this historic milestone was achieved on Thursday.

Sold-Out Screenings in Hollywood

The excitement surrounding Ne Zha 2 was evident during its early screening on Wednesday at the renowned Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Tickets sold out immediately upon release, demonstrating the strong enthusiasm for Chinese cinema abroad. Theater staff noted that the high demand highlights the growing international appreciation for Chinese animated films.

Breaking Records at Home

Within China, Ne Zha 2 has set a new record for the highest number of admissions, with over 160 million viewers flocking to see the film. It premiered on January 29 during the Chinese New Year holiday and quickly overtook Wolf Warrior 2 (2017) as China’s most-watched film. By Sunday, its total earnings, including presales, had reached 8 billion yuan (approximately $1.12 billion).

As a sequel to the 2019 hit Ne Zha, which grossed 5 billion yuan at the box office, Ne Zha 2 continues the story of the beloved mythological character. The film follows Nezha and Aobing as they struggle to regain their physical forms after their souls are saved. With the guidance of the immortal Taiyi Zhenren, they embark on new challenges and adventures.

A Boost for China’s Film Industry

The unprecedented success of Ne Zha 2 serves as a beacon of hope for China’s film industry, which faced significant struggles in 2024 due to declining revenues. However, the 2025 Spring Festival holiday box office has been a resounding success, with total earnings surpassing 9.5 billion yuan between January 28 and February 4.

Film analysts view Ne Zha 2 as a game-changer for Chinese animation. Maoyan analyst Lai Li described the film as a milestone, emphasizing its impact on reviving the Chinese film market. The ticketing platform has now revised its box office forecast, predicting the movie will cross 12 billion yuan in total earnings.

International Recognition and Future Prospects

Beyond its success in China, Ne Zha 2 is also leaving a mark on the international stage. Director Jiaozi attributes the film’s popularity to its strong storytelling and compelling characters. He remains optimistic about the future of Chinese animation, believing it will continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

Film expert Yin Hong, vice chairman of the China Film Association, praised Ne Zha 2 for its rich narrative and emotional depth. He sees its success as a significant step in expanding the global reach of Chinese animated films.

With its record-breaking box office earnings and cultural significance, Ne Zha 2 is more than just a movie—it is a phenomenon that is shaping the future of Chinese cinema and animation on the world stage.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With A Cheerful Selfie

Filed under

Chinese Film Ne Zha 2

