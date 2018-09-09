'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut's team has shared several photographs on the social media where she can be seen with her nephew Prithvi. She went for a lunch date with Prithvi, Rangoli Chandel and her husband. As usual, she looks gorgeous in the photographs. The actor is currently busy shooting for 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

Kangana Ranaut who is busy in shooting ‘Manikarnika- the Queen of Jhansi’ and with several projects in hand, the ‘Queen’ actor has always made sure to spend some quality time with her family members, especially with nephew, Prithvi. Undoubtedly, among many celeb kids, the adorable photos of Prithvi are much-loved by fans owing to his super cuteness. Prithvi’s photographs have once again made her fans to go aww for the cute little munchkin as he stepped out with her ‘maasi’ Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut’s team recently shared several photographs which have been doing the rounds on social media. In the photographs, maasi Kangana and nephew Prithvi can be seen twinning in white. Her caption reads as it was a perfect day for lunchtime with family. Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted in Mumbai streets with her adorable nephew Prithvi and sister Rangoli Chandel.

In the photograph, holding tight Prithvi in her arms, the picture of the duo is undoubtedly a pleasant sight for the fans. Kangana chose to wear a white top with navy blue palazzo. The silver buttons on the Palazzo added a glam in her outfit. Her open curls and black stilettoes rounded her lookout.

While the sugar pie Prithvi looks super cute in white and blue, his denim cap added charm to his adorable look. Kangana, as usual, looks gorgeous as she poses for the shutterbugs. Recently, she posted a photograph of Prithvi and her where she is seen playing and chilling out with her nephew Prithvi. Her caption reads as- the Maasi and kiddie chilling at home.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is shooting the historic period drama ‘Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi’. On Friday, a photograph was doing the rounds on the internet where she can be seen discussing a scene with the Hollywood actor Nick Powell. Kangana’s concentration in the pic shows her dedication towards her work.

