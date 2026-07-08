Not Just Amitabh Bachchan, This Iconic Bollywood Star Has Also Invested Crores In Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan Investment Ayodhya: The current status of real estate in Ayodhya has changed from being a spiritually significant site to being among the most luxurious in India. The rise in value of lands has been attributed to the current huge infrastructural change and increased international tourism in Ayodhya. While actor Amitabh Bachchan has been in the news for acquiring vast pieces of land worth several crores in Ayodhya, he is not alone in his acquisition of lands in the holy city.

Actress Ranbir Kapoor has made a substantial multi-crore real estate investment in Ayodhya and has become part of the group of wealthy people investing in the holy place.

What is the story behind Amitabh Bachchan’s midnight real estate deal?

Amitabh Bachchan’s first move in the Ayodhya property market happened at breakneck pace befitting any corporate drama. Recently, realty tycoon Abhinandan Lodha made public at a property conference in India that he got a series of unannounced missed calls at 3:00 AM while traveling in Australia. It was Big B who called up and left a hurried message about his urgent wish to buy a valuable piece of land owing to his family connections in Uttar Pradesh.

The famous actor skips the standard process of long negotiation with the companies when he sees a worthwhile heritage property. After discovering that there is a valuable 15,000 sq ft residential plot on sale, he fixed all the terms of the deal immediately and transferred the complete sum of 15 crores by night. Thus, Amitabh became a pioneer buyer of “The Sarayu”—a prestigious 75 acre gated community for rich Indians.

How large is Amitabh Bachchan’s growing Ayodhya land portfolio?

Contrary to being constrained to one plot of land on speculation, the seasoned actor has been increasing his investments in the area year after year. As per the registry records of the locality, the actor has carried out several transactions involving plots of land..

A Timeline of Big B’s Massive Capital Influx:

January 2024: Secured a 10,000-square-foot plot within the flagship luxury layout for ₹14.5 crore right before the temple inauguration.

May 2025: Acquired a massive 25,000-square-foot land parcel adjacent to the primary property for nearly ₹40 crore under the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust.

March 2026: Finalized a stunning 2.67-acre multi-acre layout in the fast-appreciating Tihura Majha zone for ₹35 crore.

Why did Ranbir Kapoor invest over ₹3 crore in the holy city?

Although Amitabh Bachchan continues to be the biggest celebrity investor in the region individually, Ranbir Kapoor too has invested his fair share of money. The actor from the movie “Animal” invested around ₹3.31 crore in a 2,134 square feet plot in the same riverside project developed by the House of Abhinandan Lodha.

The purchase carries deep meaning and relevance for the actor, as he is busy preparing himself to play Lord Rama in the upcoming cinematic adaptation of “Ramayana,” directed by Nitesh Tiwari. According to people in the industry, the actor sees the high-end plot as more than a financial investment but a legacy for his family in Ayodhya as the city changes globally.

Why are top-tier entertainment elites racing to buy land near the Sarayu River?

The presence of high-class actors, business tycoons, and industrial magnates in Ayodhya comes with an unbelievable momentum in the macroeconomics. As per market analysis reports, the rates of land in the main corridor area around the temple have seen an unparalleled compound annual growth rate of 19%, which is expected to rise to 25% in the coming ten years.

The luxurious properties purchased by these icons are designed based on the global standards of luxury with multiple levels of security walls, wellness clubhouses and luxury vegetarian hospitality experience from five-star properties run by The Leela group of hotels. Buying land in Ayodhya becomes the perfect fusion of Indian cultural heritage with assets that are appreciated over decades for the top Indian elites.

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