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Home > Entertainment News > Not Just Kiara Advani: From Kajol To Kareena Kapoor, Actresses Who Took On Bold Roles After Marriage

Not Just Kiara Advani: From Kajol To Kareena Kapoor, Actresses Who Took On Bold Roles After Marriage

Marriage has rarely marked the end of an actress’ willingness to experiment on screen. From Kajol and Kareena Kapoor to Vidya Balan and Priyanka Chopra, several leading women have continued to take on intimate, unconventional and emotionally demanding roles after tying the knot.

Kiara Advani, Image Credits- Instagram
Kiara Advani, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 14:44 IST

For years, Bollywood has treated marriage differently for its leading men and women. While married male stars have continued to play romantic heroes without much discussion, actresses have often faced questions about whether they would continue taking on glamorous or intimate roles after marriage. Yet several actors have quietly challenged that idea.

Kiara Advani, who married Sidharth Malhotra in 2023, is among the latest names to trigger conversations around an actress continuing to embrace sensuality and romance on screen after marriage. But she is hardly the first. Here are some of Bollywood’s biggest actresses who continued to explore bold or intimate roles after getting married.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, but marriage did little to change the kind of roles she was willing to take on. Her post-marriage filmography includes Satyagraha, Ki & Ka, Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding and Lust Stories 2. In Ki & Ka, she played a career-driven woman in a marriage that challenged conventional gender roles, while Lust Stories 2 saw her step into a mature, relationship-driven story.

Kajol

Kajol married Ajay Devgn in 1999 and later returned to films after taking time away to focus on family. Her post-marriage choices have ranged from mainstream romances to darker and more complex material. In Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Tribhanga and The Trial, she has continued to portray women navigating complicated relationships, desire, ambition and personal conflict.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan married producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012, but her career after marriage arguably became even more adventurous. From The Dirty Picture and Shakuntala Devi to Jalsa and Neeyat, Vidya has consistently chosen characters that refuse to fit neatly into conventional ideas of the “ideal” female protagonist.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018 and has continued to work across Bollywood and Hollywood. Her post-marriage projects have included The White Tiger, The Matrix Resurrections and the international series Citadel, where she played a physically demanding and emotionally complex lead.

The Bigger Bollywood Shift

The more interesting story isn’t really whether an actress performs a “bold scene” after marriage. It is why the question continues to attract attention in the first place.

Actresses such as Kareena, Kajol and Vidya have demonstrated that marriage does not have to signal a retreat from romance, sensuality or challenging roles. Their careers increasingly reflect a broader shift in Indian entertainment, where an actress’ marital status is becoming less relevant to the characters she chooses to play. And that may be the most significant change of all.

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Not Just Kiara Advani: From Kajol To Kareena Kapoor, Actresses Who Took On Bold Roles After Marriage
Tags: ajay devgnkajolkareena kapoor khankiara advaniPriyanka Chopra JonasSaif Ali KhanSidharth MalhotraVidya balan

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Not Just Kiara Advani: From Kajol To Kareena Kapoor, Actresses Who Took On Bold Roles After Marriage
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