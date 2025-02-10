Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Not Just Ranveer, Apoorva Also Made ‘Mother’s Vagina’ Remarks In The Show

In the recent India’s Got Latent episode, not only did Ranveer Allahbadia spark outrage with his sexist remarks, but Apoorva Makhija, also known as "The Rebel Kid," made equally controversial and inappropriate comments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Not Just Ranveer, Apoorva Also Made ‘Mother’s Vagina’ Remarks In The Show


In a country where women are given the status of a mother, influencers today are demeaning the word “mother.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the recent India’s Got Latent episode, not only did Ranveer Allahbadia spark outrage with his sexist remarks, but Apoorva Makhija, also known as “The Rebel Kid,” made equally controversial and inappropriate comments.

During the episode, Apoorva Makhija was heard asking a male contestant, “Kabhi vagina dekhi hai maa se nikalne ke baad?” (Have you ever seen a vagina after exiting your mother’s?). She then proceeded to make another crude remark to a different contestant, “Shaadi karni hai, 6ft 4 inch ka mard chahiye, par uske neeche wala bhi 6 inch ka hona chahiye” (You want to marry a 6-foot-4 man, but the one below him should also be at least 6 inches).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Viewers Outraged by Offensive Content

The episode, which is exclusively available to paid channel members, triggered widespread criticism for crossing boundaries in the name of humor. One of the most controversial moments involved a contestant’s comment about “vaginal sensation,” which was followed by Apoorva’s shocking response. The panel and audience laughed, but many viewers were disgusted and called her statements vulgar and completely inappropriate.

Calls for Boycott and Backlash

The controversy has intensified calls for a boycott of India’s Got Latent. Social media users are accusing the influencers of promoting obscene language and offensive jokes, disguising it as “dark humor.” Several users have urged the authorities to take action and demanded that the show be banned for its explicit content.

Who is Apoorva Makhija?

Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic with her bold and unfiltered Instagram reels and sketches. She transitioned from edgy content to creating full-fledged lifestyle vlogs focusing on fashion and travel.

Her popularity made her a go-to influencer for brand collaborations. Apoorva has partnered with top global brands, including OnePlus, Meta, Google, Hoststar, Spotify, Netflix, and Amazon. With her massive reach and influence, she remains a sought-after creator for brand endorsements, despite the ongoing backlash.

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent has sparked debates on the limits of humor and the responsibility of content creators in public spaces.

Filed under

Apoorva Makhija India's Got Latent Samay Raina

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Shot On Face, Shares Details Of Accident

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Shot On Face, Shares Details Of Accident

David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

Saudi PhD student, Salma al-Shehab, Jailed For 6 Years For Posting On Social Media, Released

Saudi PhD student, Salma al-Shehab, Jailed For 6 Years For Posting On Social Media, Released

‘All Have Freedom Of Speech…’: Fadnavis On Ranveer Allahbadia’s Sex Joke In India’s Got Latent

‘All Have Freedom Of Speech…’: Fadnavis On Ranveer Allahbadia’s Sex Joke In India’s Got Latent

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Question On Sex With Parents Is Copied From An International Show, Watch

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Question On Sex With Parents Is Copied From An International Show, Watch

Entertainment

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Shot On Face, Shares Details Of Accident

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Shot On Face, Shares Details Of Accident

David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

B Praak Cancels His Podcast With BeerBiceps, Says ‘Pathetic Mindset And Vulgar Language Used’

B Praak Cancels His Podcast With BeerBiceps, Says ‘Pathetic Mindset And Vulgar Language Used’

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan ‘Don’t Know How To Act’? Malayalam Actor Alencier Lopez Criticizes Their ‘Stylized’ Performance

Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan ‘Don’t Know How To Act’? Malayalam Actor Alencier Lopez Criticizes Their

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox