Not Just Ranveer, Apoorva Also Made ‘Mother’s Vagina’ Remarks In The Show

In the recent India’s Got Latent episode, not only did Ranveer Allahbadia spark outrage with his sexist remarks, but Apoorva Makhija, also known as "The Rebel Kid," made equally controversial and inappropriate comments.

In a country where women are given the status of a mother, influencers today are demeaning the word “mother.”

During the episode, Apoorva Makhija was heard asking a male contestant, “Kabhi vagina dekhi hai maa se nikalne ke baad?” (Have you ever seen a vagina after exiting your mother’s?). She then proceeded to make another crude remark to a different contestant, “Shaadi karni hai, 6ft 4 inch ka mard chahiye, par uske neeche wala bhi 6 inch ka hona chahiye” (You want to marry a 6-foot-4 man, but the one below him should also be at least 6 inches).

Viewers Outraged by Offensive Content

The episode, which is exclusively available to paid channel members, triggered widespread criticism for crossing boundaries in the name of humor. One of the most controversial moments involved a contestant’s comment about “vaginal sensation,” which was followed by Apoorva’s shocking response. The panel and audience laughed, but many viewers were disgusted and called her statements vulgar and completely inappropriate.

Calls for Boycott and Backlash

The controversy has intensified calls for a boycott of India’s Got Latent. Social media users are accusing the influencers of promoting obscene language and offensive jokes, disguising it as “dark humor.” Several users have urged the authorities to take action and demanded that the show be banned for its explicit content.

Who is Apoorva Makhija?

Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic with her bold and unfiltered Instagram reels and sketches. She transitioned from edgy content to creating full-fledged lifestyle vlogs focusing on fashion and travel.

Her popularity made her a go-to influencer for brand collaborations. Apoorva has partnered with top global brands, including OnePlus, Meta, Google, Hoststar, Spotify, Netflix, and Amazon. With her massive reach and influence, she remains a sought-after creator for brand endorsements, despite the ongoing backlash.

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent has sparked debates on the limits of humor and the responsibility of content creators in public spaces.