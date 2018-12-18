Before Zero gears to hit the screens this weekend, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has made some interesting revelations about her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Calling him a fashionista, Anushka has revealed that SRK changes his outfit before every interview. Agreeing with Anushka, Shah Rukh stated that he keeps an eye on his airport looks.

The much-anticipated film of the year Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is all set to hit the theatrical screens this weekend on December 21. With the message that no one is perfect and everyone has a chance to make a new beginning at the very core of the film, Zero has captured the interest as well as the interest of the cinema goers even before the film releases.

Unlike many would assume, Zero actor Anushka Sharma in an exclusive interview with NewsX has stated that she considers Shah Rukh Khan a fashionista. Interestingly, Shah Rukh, who was also present, completely agreed with her. Speaking about the same, Anushka stated that while she is in the same outfit since the morning, Shah Rukh changes his outfit before every interview. She added that King Khan is the new fashionista and she should become like him.

Responding to the same, Shah Rukh Khan stated that he spends his whole day finding pictures of himself coming out of the airport and judging whether they are Yay or Nay. Well, that is one big revelation coming from the duo. On being asked if he is excited for AbRam to watch his film on the big screen for the first time, the actor responded that he is very excited and he hopes that the little one doesn’t add to the list of people who think that he cannot act. With this, the actor also reacted to the tag of being the King of Romance.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Color YellowProductions, Zero is one of the most-awaited films of the year 2018 and has been making a buzz ever since the film has been announced. Regarded as the actor’s most expensive film, Zero is expected to break several records at the box office.

