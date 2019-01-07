Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently prepping for films like Saina Nehwal's biopic and Saaho, has been finalised for Remo D'souza dance flick opposite Varun Dhawan. The decision followed after Katrina Kaif walked out the film citing date issues due to Bharat. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were also a part of Remo D'souza's dance film ABCD 2. Tentatively titled Street Dancer, the shooting of the film will commence on January 22.

Remo D’ Souza’s dance flick starring Varun Dhawan has been in the news for quite some time. The excitement for the film was on an all-time high after the makers of the film announced that Katrina Kaif has been roped in. Considering that the duo are great dancers, the film generated a lot of buzz. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, it was only recently that Katrina walked out of the film citing to date issues due to an impending schedule of Bharat co-starring Salman Khan.

After much anticipation, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who has previously worked with the actor-director duo in ABCD 2, has stepped in the shoes of Katrina. After all, who can forget about Shraddha’s spell-bounding dance moves on ABCD 2’s song Sun Saathiya?! We cannot wait for the duo to mesmerise with their heartwarming chemistry once again. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, as well as, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan confirmed the news on his official Twitter account.

IT’S OFFICIAL… Director Remo D'Souza, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor reunite [after #ABCD2] for a new dance-based film… Filming begins 22 Jan 2019 in Punjab… Major chunk will be shot in UK… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

According to the latest reports, Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi has also been roped in the dance flick. Tentatively titled Street Dancer, the shooting of the film will commence at Punjab from January 22 followed by a major chunk of the film being shot in the UK. As for Bharat, the film is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Eid and stars Katrina along with Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Sunil Grover and many more.

