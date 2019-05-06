Tara Sutaria recently revealed that the role offered to Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh was earlier offered to Tara Sutaria but she opted out because of Student of the Year 2. Not only this, but she also opted out of Guy Ritchie's film Aladdin for Karan Johar's film.

Tara Sutaria is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Student of the Year 2 which will hit the silver screens this weekend May 10, 2019. All excited for her first film, recently Tara Sutaria revealed some facts from her life. She revealed that from the want of becoming a singer to landing in acting, her experiences have been wonderful. Reports suggest that if the actor didn’t appear in Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year, she would have been roped in by Sandeep Vanga for his film Kabir Singh.

The film is a remake of Telugu drama film Arjun Reddy of 2017. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Earlier the role of Kiara Advani was offered to Tara Sutaria who had that time rejected it because of SOTY 2. In the interview, she revealed that there were a lot of things left in Karan Johar’s film that time so she opted out of Kabir Singh.

Not only this, but the actor also left the training in between for Guy Ritchie’s film Aladdin and returned back to India to feature in Student of the Year 2. The actor got featured in the film in the role of Princess Jasmine with Will Smith and Genie which she rejected.

Student of the Year 2 is yet to release and Tara Sutaria has already signed two projects. The actor will appear in Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra’s film Marjaavaan and will also appear in the remake of Telugu film RX 100 with Ahan Shetty, who will make his Bollywood debut in the film.

Talking about SOTY 2, the film is directed by Punit Sharma and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film is among the highest anticipated films which also stars Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday with Tara.

