The source said that her engagement is not the reason why PeeCee opted out of the film

Global star Priyanka Chopra’s sudden decision to drop out from Salman Khan-starrer Bharat raised many questions and also irked a controversy as the makers of the film allegedly called Priyanka Chopra unprofessional for making a last-minute exit from the film. However, other media reports suggested that the reason why PeeCee opted out of the Ali Abbas Zafar film was her marriage to American singer Nick Jonas and even when Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted about Priyanka’s exit from the film, he gave a slight hint that the reason behind her exit from the film is very special and that the entire team of Bharat wishes her all the very best.

However, recent media speculations and reports suggest that the real reason for Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat was her fees for the film. A close source revealed that Priyanka is a strict professional and even when her father passed away back in 2013 she still finished shooting for her film and did not cancel the shoot.

The source further said that her engagement is not the reason why PeeCee opted out of the film and the actual reason is her paycheck for Bharat. According to the source, Priyanka Chopra demanded a fees around 13-14 crore but she was being paid around 7 crore and this was the main reason behind Priyanka’s exit from the Salman Khan-starrer.

Another reason why Priyanka chose to opt out of the film was that she was not aware about the last minute additions to the cast of Bharat.

The confirmation of Priyanka Chopra quitting Bharat came soon after the rumours of her engagement with American Pop singer Nick Jonas started doing rounds on social media.

However, after Priyanka’s exit, Katrina Kaif has been roped in to play the lead in Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

