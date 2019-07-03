Judgmentall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Judgmentall Hai Kya. Recently, the makers of the released the trailer which has garnered positive reviews from the audience. Last night while attending the trailer launch event, Kangana Ranuat revealed that the original title of the film was Bobby not Mental Hai Kya.

Some hours back, the trailer of the much-anticipated film Judgmentall Hai Kya released and created a big buzz on social media. The film is making headlines since its inception and after resolving all the issues finally the makers launched the trailer. Judgemnetall Hai Kya is a black comedy film which features Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The controversy around the film began when the first poster the film released. Objections from the All India Psychiatry department were raised against the title of the film Mental Hai Kya.

Recently, while attending the trailer launch event of her film, Kangana Ranaut opened up about the original title of the film. She revealed that initially the film was titled Bobby based on her character in the film. She also added that Kanika Dillon offered the film to her and that time the film was named Bobby. But due to some reasons, the title was then kept as Mental Hai Kya.

She also revealed that the Central Board of Film Certification loved the film and passed it with no cuts but their only concern was to change the title as All India Psychiatry department is a government body so their objections need to be respected.

It was due to the change in the title which lead to the delay in the trailer of the film. Kangana also said that giving a new title to the film in the last moment, getting it registered and then getting it certified took a lot of time. Judgmentall Hai Kya is helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shailesh R Singh and Shobha Kapoor. The film will hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019.

