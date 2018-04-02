Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is one of the most awaited films of next year. Initially, there were speculations that Priyanka Chopra has been roped in to play the lead in Salman Khan’s much-awaited film but now, if latest media reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif will be starring opposite Salman Khan in Bharat.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Bharat is surely one of the most anticipated Bollywood films which will mark Salman’s third collaboration with ace director Ali Abbas Zafar. Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father which narrates modern Korean history from the 1950s to the modern day through the life of an ordinary man. Initially, there were speculations that Priyanka Chopra has been roped in to play the lead in Salman Khan’s much-awaited film but now, if latest media reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif will be starring opposite Salman Khan in Bharat.

If these reports are true, then it will be Salman Khan’s eighth film together. They both have previously worked in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraaj, Hello, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Tiger Zinda Hai. Their last film Tiger Zinda Hai was a blockbuster and did phenomenal business at the Box Office. This will be Salman Khan’s third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after successful ventures like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai and will be backed by Atul Agnihotri.

Atul Agnihotri came across the original (Korean film) during Berlin Film Festival and the journey inspired him to take up the subject. It is important for producers to have Salman Khan’s release during Eid which is also his fan base’s preferred choice, hence Bharat is expected to release during Eid 2019. It is believed that Salman finds it lucky to release his films during the festival of Eid. His previous Eid releases including Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and Ek Tha Tiger did phenomenal business at the Box Office.

