Amid the rumours of Brahmastra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor taking their friendship to the next level, rumours are rife that Alia Bhatt has actually moved on from her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra but not with Ranbir. According to a report by Mid-Day, the new man in her life is none other than the founder of Hike Messenger, Kavin Bharti Mittal. Kavin is also the son of business tycoon Sunil Mittal, the founder and chairperson of Airtel. A source close to the daily revealed, “They want to take time to let their friendship evolve. Given their commitments, they see little of each other. But it’s certainly a friendship that can go a long way. They don’t want to make a public statement yet.”

The duo met during the World Economic forum held in 2017 and there was no looking back after that. Recently, Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha and her designer BFF Manish Malhotra appeared on the celebrity chat show BFF Vogue, hosted by Neha Dhupia. In the teaser, the question and answer round took an interesting turn when Neha asked Manish “Hook-up of the year 2018?” to which he quickly responded, “Ranbir and Alia.” Following the previous question, when Neha asked Sonakshi, “Break-up of the year 2018”, she replied, “Alia and Sidharth’.

Rumours about Ranbir and Alia alleged link-up started doing the rounds after the duo appeared for the Padmaavat screening together and also spent the New Year with each other in Israel while prepping for their upcoming film. On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. Post which, she will start shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.