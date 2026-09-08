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Home > Entertainment News > Not Ranbir, Salman Or Allu Arjun; THIS Star Kid Had A Rs 2,000 Crore Blockbuster At Just 27, His Name is…

Not Ranbir, Salman Or Allu Arjun; THIS Star Kid Had A Rs 2,000 Crore Blockbuster At Just 27, His Name is…

Long before “nepo baby” became a familiar phrase, a son of one of Indian cinema’s earliest stars had already turned a famous surname into something much bigger. By his late 20s, he had delivered record-breaking hits, directed a landmark film and become a sensation far beyond India.

Raj Kapoor (Photo:X)
Raj Kapoor (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 13:55 IST

The Kapoor name is almost synonymous with Hindi cinema today. Ranbir Kapoor is one of its biggest contemporary stars, while generations of the family have remained connected to the industry. But the story of India’s original superstar star kid begins much earlier. His name was Raj Kapoor.

Born to legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor entered films as a child actor in Inquilab in 1935. He later moved into leading roles, with Neel Kamal in 1947 marking an important early step in his career. But it was the next few years that changed everything.

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How did Raj Kapoor become a superstar at just 25?

In 1949, Raj Kapoor delivered back-to-back successes with Andaz and Barsaat. He was only 25. Barsaat went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of its time, reportedly earning around Rs 2 crore and surpassing the record held by Kismet. The success placed Kapoor alongside Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand as one of the three defining male stars of Hindi cinema.

But Kapoor was not content with being just an actor.

Which Raj Kapoor film is worth Rs 2,000 crore today?

In 1951, Kapoor starred in and directed Awara. He was only 27. The film became an extraordinary commercial and cultural phenomenon. Its reported worldwide earnings of more than Rs 15 crore would translate to roughly Rs 2,000 crore today when adjusted for inflation, according to contemporary retrospective estimates.

But the bigger achievement was what Awara did outside India. The film became hugely popular across the Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia. Its famous song “Awara Hoon” became instantly recognisable in several countries, turning Kapoor into one of India’s earliest truly international film stars.

Why was Raj Kapoor different from other star kids?

This is where Kapoor’s story goes beyond nepotism. He wasn’t simply an actor who benefited from his father’s legacy. He became an actor, director, producer and studio head, building R.K. Films and shaping an entire filmmaking tradition around himself. Awara was selected for the Cannes Film Festival, while Kapoor’s later films continued to blend entertainment with social themes. Sangam became one of the earliest major Indian films to shoot extensively overseas.

He also helped introduce and nurture several talents, including Nimmi, Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, while working with celebrated musicians, lyricists and playback singers who became closely associated with his cinema. The government has described his films as a form of cultural diplomacy because of their enormous popularity abroad.

The backgrounder

Raj Kapoor’s greatest achievement may not be any single box-office record. It was the scale of the world he built around Indian cinema. His famous surname gave him an entry into the industry. His ambition took him far beyond it.

Decades before Bollywood began debating “nepo babies”, Raj Kapoor had already shown the difference between inheriting a legacy and creating one of your own.

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Not Ranbir, Salman Or Allu Arjun; THIS Star Kid Had A Rs 2,000 Crore Blockbuster At Just 27, His Name is…
Tags: Bollywoodraj kapoor

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Not Ranbir, Salman Or Allu Arjun; THIS Star Kid Had A Rs 2,000 Crore Blockbuster At Just 27, His Name is…

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Not Ranbir, Salman Or Allu Arjun; THIS Star Kid Had A Rs 2,000 Crore Blockbuster At Just 27, His Name is…

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Not Ranbir, Salman Or Allu Arjun; THIS Star Kid Had A Rs 2,000 Crore Blockbuster At Just 27, His Name is…
Not Ranbir, Salman Or Allu Arjun; THIS Star Kid Had A Rs 2,000 Crore Blockbuster At Just 27, His Name is…
Not Ranbir, Salman Or Allu Arjun; THIS Star Kid Had A Rs 2,000 Crore Blockbuster At Just 27, His Name is…
Not Ranbir, Salman Or Allu Arjun; THIS Star Kid Had A Rs 2,000 Crore Blockbuster At Just 27, His Name is…

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